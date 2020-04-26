Kanye West brings kids to Wyoming to give Kim Kardashian a break

- Advertisement -

It is not easy being a parent. Reality star Kim Kardashian is busy with her work, law school education as well as four children. To ease her burden, husband Kanye West decided to lend a hand with the children. E! News reported that West brought their four children to Wyoming for a three-day vacation last week. With that out of her mind, Kim Kardashian was able to stay at home and focus.

An insider told E!News that the children needed a change of scenery and West wanted to give Kim a break. Raising four children is not easy. As for Kim, she is working and studying. Both parents take turns to work and take care of the children. The couple is both occupied but they give each other breaks. The insider added that Kim and West usually have family time in the evening in Southern California.

A fixed timetable is not always the case as in the times of the COVID-19 outbreak. The insider goes on to say that it is a constant shuffle with school work and keeping everyone entertained and busy. They are chipping in and doing their part while balancing work. It is a busy time and they try to do the best for the family. Kim shared with Vogue a regular day in the Kardashian-West residence.

She said that the family is in the theatre room and it is the most used location recently. The children made the place into a fort with different beds. The Kardashian sisters may be in quarantine but they stay connected through Zoom, FaceTime and other apps. To celebrate Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday, the family participated in a car parade. The Wyoming trip story was reported by People.

Kim Kardashian West, whose real name is Kimberly Noel Kardashian was born 21 October 1980. She is a reality TV star, model, entrepreneur, socialite and actress. Kim first gained popularity as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton. A 2002 sex tape, Kim Kardashian, Superstar that features her and her former boyfriend Ray J was released in 2007 which propelled her to stardom.

Kim and her family starred in the E! reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The spin-off series include Kourtney and Kim Take New York, and Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. Kim and her husband Kanye West share four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 1. /TISG