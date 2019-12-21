K-pop idol clique trio have a happy reunion

- Advertisement -

Three members of the K-pop idol clique “Kyu Line” recently reunited and hung out together. The group consists of Super Junior’s Kyuhyun and Ryeowook, SHINee’s Minho, TVXQ’s Changmin and CNBlue’s Jonghyun.

The “Kyu Line” was formed in 2011, when Kyuhyun shared a funny photo on Twitter showing the results of a smart phone application that determined how much ordinary people’s faces resembled the faces of celebrities.

Changmin and Jonghyun got results that they 100% resembled Kyuhyun.

The “Kyu Line” is named after Kyuhyun but Kyuhyun revealed the leader of the clique is Changmin.

Changmin uploaded a photo on Instagram from his dinner with Kyuhyun and Minho on Thursday (Dec 19). Minho is currently serving in the military but he could spend time with his good friends while on leave.

In the caption Changmin wrote that since the group was getting together for the first time in a while, it seemed like the end of the year. He added a smiling emoji.

Earlier this year, Changmin, Minho and Kyuhyun met up to celebrate Kyuhyun’s birthday.

Super Junior’s younger member shared photos of his birthday dinner and his cake on Twitter on Feb 3.

Kyuyhyun was serving in the military and was discharged on May 7.

“Kyu Line” members often get together for birthday celebrations and for drinking sessions which translate into many drunk birthday moments.

Photos of their close friendship are often uploaded on social media.