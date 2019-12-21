K-pop idol clique trio have a happy reunion

Three members of the K-pop idol clique “Kyu Line” recently reunited and hung out together. The group consists of Super Junior’s Kyuhyun and Ryeowook, SHINee’s Minho, TVXQ’s Changmin and CNBlue’s Jonghyun.
The “Kyu Line” was formed in 2011, when Kyuhyun shared a funny photo on Twitter showing the results of a smart phone application that determined how much ordinary people’s faces resembled the faces of celebrities.
Changmin and Jonghyun got results that they 100% resembled Kyuhyun.
The “Kyu Line” is named after Kyuhyun but Kyuhyun revealed the leader of the clique is Changmin.
Earlier this year, Changmin, Minho and Kyuhyun met up to celebrate Kyuhyun’s birthday.
Super Junior’s younger member shared photos of his birthday dinner and his cake on Twitter on Feb 3.
규현아 생일축하한다
응 고마워^^#규현아_생일축하행 #복지관에서도사랑받는규 pic.twitter.com/Ku5HiMLmAr
— ChoKyuHyun (@GaemGyu) February 2, 2019
Kyuyhyun was serving in the military and was discharged on May 7.
“Kyu Line” members often get together for birthday celebrations and for drinking sessions which translate into many drunk birthday moments.
Photos of their close friendship are often uploaded on social media.