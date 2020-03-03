Justin Bieber’s on-off-on again route to marriage with Hailey Baldwin

- Advertisement -

There has been gossip about their relationship from the first time Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were seen together in 2009.

In late 2018, however, they surprised everybody by getting married in a civil ceremony. This was followed by an official wedding ceremony on Sept 30, 2019.

The couple, who are now 26 and 23 years old, finally opened up on thethings.com about what took them such a long time to get hitched and their stunning disclosure demonstrates exactly how chaotic their lives and relationship have been over the previous decade. All through Baldwin’s first year as a wife, she had to balance arranging their wedding and helping Bieber with his health issues.

They initially met in 2009, when Baldwin’s uncle gave her passes to Bieber’s appearance on the Today show. They were introduced to each other behind stage. There was talk that Baldwin was a huge fan of Bieber but she dispelled that rumour in an interview with Vogue magazine last year.

Baldwin said she did not think of Justin in any kind of way except that he was cute and that everyone had a crush on him.

The “weird age gap” was the reason why the couple did not date at first. (In 2009, they were 15 and 12 years old). They only reconnected years later during a church service. They became good friends but did not hang out together.

They began dating at last in 2016 but did not think about their relationship being exclusive. The couple then broke up because Baldwin felt that they still needed to “talk about and work through” it.

Baldwin shared with Vogue that “fizzed” was not the right word but, instead, that it was an “excommunication”. Whenever Baldwin walked into a room, Bieber would walk out.

In June 2018, they ran into each other at a gathering in Miami facilitated by Rich Wilkerson Jr, the Vous Church minister at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding.

It was then that they decided they were over the drama. Bieber then Baldwin that he hoped they were going to be more than friends. In less than a month, he proposed to her with a large oval-shaped diamond ring.

The couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony a couple of months later. They then started planning for an official wedding ceremony that would include their loved ones. However, as Bieber’s health became worse, the plans were postponed.

They did not know what was wrong with Bieber until he was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which is caused by bacteria spread by ticks.

Bieber fans blamed Baldwin for his health issues. There were also fans who were critical of Bieber, saying he looked like he was on drugs. The truth was that he was sick and no one knew why.

It was months before they found out what was wrong. After that she ensured that Bieber stopped using drugs and used a specified treatment to flush toxins out of his body. She also installed an oxygen chamber to their house.

On Sept 30, 2019, Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot at a luxury waterfront resort in South Carolina.

Bieber took months to share about the 2018 civil ceremony but shared the official ceremony immediately, saying that he was “looking forward to forever” with his wife. /TISG