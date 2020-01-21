Justin Bieber did not know Taylor Swift wanted gym to herself

- Advertisement -

All of us have our own quirks when it comes to exercising. It may be that the gym equipment must be spotless and shiny or that the air must be fresh and cool.

Some of us must dress a certain way. Sometimes even take a shower before we work out even though eventually we will perspire.

American songstress Taylor Swift has a gym thing too. The blonde beauty has a personal trainer but the session requires her to have the room to herself.

According to TMZ, the Lover hitmaker went to the Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood recently. The gym staff were asked to clear out from the area. However, one person stayed on for a while to complete his fitness time.

Justin Bieber did not have a private appointment but he was finishing his exercise … and he was clueless about Swift being in the gym.

He was reportedly “goofing around and dancing” even though someone wanted the room cleared out. But he left after a while.

One wonders if it would have been awkward for Bieber to bump into Swift. It had been reported recently that Swift was best friends with Selena Gomez.

Beiber and Gomez had an on-off relationship but called it quits in the first half of 2018.

Swift also has music business issues with Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun.