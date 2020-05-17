Justin Bieber and his wife refer to this sitcom as ‘palate cleanser for the soul’

- Advertisement -

Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey went live on their Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch to answer questions from fans. The duo enjoys the popular sitcom Friends, saying that it is their favourite show. Hailey shared that the couple watch Friends every night before they sleep. When Hailey was still single, she watched the entire series from the start to the end and she watched it every day. Justin said that Friends is like a good palate cleanser for the soul, like having ginger before eating sushi.

The topic of marriage came up and fans wanted to find out how the two felt like being married at a young age. Justin was 24 while Hailey was 21 when they got hitched. The model said that both of them always knew they wanted to marry young. Her parents got married at 23 so she always wanted to marry young. Justin echoed his wife, saying he always pictured himself marrying young. It was a goal for him as he came from a broken home and he wanted to have his own family.

Speaking about the pros and cons of marriage, they agreed that seeing each other daily is a rose while stealing blankets and being untidy is a thorn.

Born as Justin Drew Bieber on 1 March 1994, Justin is a Canadian singer, songwriter and actor. He was discovered at the age of 13 by talent manager Scooter Braun after Braun saw Justin’s YouTube cover songs. In 2008, Justin signed on to RBMG Records. Bieber’s debut EP My World was released in late 2009. He was the first artist to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Justin has sold more than 150 million records, making him one of the world’s best-selling music artists. He won a Grammy Award, 15 American Music Awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, two Brit Awards, a Latin Grammy Award and a record 21 MTV Europe Music Awards and three MTV Video Music Awards. In the 2011 edition of Time magazine, Justin was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world. He was also listed as one of the top ten most powerful celebrities in the world by Forbes in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Justin surpassed 10 billion total video views on Vevo in 2016. /TISG