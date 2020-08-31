Justin and Hailey Bieber buy luxurious mansion

- Advertisement -

Justin, 26 and Hailey Bieber,23 recently bought a huge USD25.8 million (SGD41 million) mansion in the intimate Beverly Park community. It is located in Beverly Park which is an exclusive gated community in the mountains above Beverly Hills. Their new 11,000-sq.ft home is nearly two times the size of their current residence. The couple’s new abode has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, sitting on a 2.5-acre estate. On the property, there is an infinity pool as well as enough lawn for a soccer field and a tennis court. Justin offered to sell his present home with all the furniture included in October.

The Biebers’ new residence is across the street from Magic Johnson, TMZ reported. Other neighbours within the area include Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, Sofia Vergara and Denzel Washington. The mansion was built back in the 1980s and in 2015, it was sold for USD16.5 million (SGD22 million) as reported by Variety. The latest owner did a multi-million renovation before selling it for almost USD 10 million (SGD13 million) more for what he paid.

Initially, the mansion was taken off the market after its high asking price of USD42 million (SDG57 million) was too high to find a buyer. Upon entering the mansion, there are elegant views of the foyer, black and white checkerboard floors and a curving staircase leading up to the second floor. The kitchen is stocked with stainless steel appliances and supplies which the Biebers can utilise for a gourmet meal.

The mansion also has a tastefully reserved library for storing books or albums and it opens out onto the garden. There is a large infinity swimming pool and enough space to accommodate a soccer match or a backyard concert. On the grounds, there are additions like a swinging bench for relaxing by a pond and a swing attached to one of the trees. The couple can also play a game of tennis in their backyard court.

Other facilities include a screening room that is fitted with comfortable recliners for a movie night. The Biebers can also stay in shape with their home gym. The mansion’s covered patio with an outdoor fireplace is a nice place to hang out. In the closed-off living room, there is another fireplace there. The more open family room has its own fireplace and it opens on the bar and the adjoining kitchen.

From their master bedroom, the Biebers can wake up to a stunning view of the surrounding mountains. Tall glass doors open onto a balcony and there is also a sitting room in the suite. There is an old-fashioned soaking tub in the master bedroom and it features a chandelier above it and a window with a view of the countryside. Before buying their new place, the Biebers had been staying in a Beverly Hills mansion bought in March of last year. The singer paid USD8.5 million (SGD11 million), a fraction of what his new abode cost.

Dating back to 1932, the home belonged to a single family for half a century before it was purchased in 2017 and restored and rebuilt. Last October, Justin appeared to be tired of the place and he had posted photos of it on Instagram to sell the place. He also offered to sell it with the furniture if he had an acceptable buyer. Before that home, Justin was moving in and out of rentals after selling off his Calabasas mansion.

The Calabasas mansion was bought when he was in his teens at just under USD6 million (SGD8 million). The place was where he had multiple altercations with neighbours and an infamous egg-throwing incident. After Justin vacated the Spanish-style home, the place was bought by Khloé Kardashian.