Josephine Teo’s husband resigns as CEO International of Surbana Jurong

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo’s husband Teo Eng Cheong has resigned as CEO International of Temasek-owned urban and infrastructure consulting firm, Surbana Jurong.

Mr Teo, a former senior government official who had served in top leadership roles as the Director-General of Singapore Customs (2004-2007) and the CEO of the Competition Commission of Singapore (2008-2010), left the administrative service to join the private sector in 2011.

He joined International Enterprise Singapore as CEO in 2011. He resigned from IE Singapore in 2015 and became Surbana Jurong’s CEO International in 2016 – the same year that the firm came to be acquired by the Government’s investment vehicle Temasek.

He has now announced his intention to resign from the post he has occupied for the past few years. Mr Teo’s last day at Surbana Jurong will be on 30 Sept – details on who will take his place remain unclear.

Meanwhile, Surbana Jurong Group CEO Wong Heang Fine has told the press that Mr Teo decided to resign to “pursue other interests”. Paying tribute to Mr Teo’s contributions, he added:

“Since joining us in January 2016, Eng Cheong has been instrumental in driving our business interests in Southeast Asia, North Asia and Singapore. He was involved in setting up several of our joint ventures and oversaw our collaboration with China’s Silk Road Fund as a partner to SJ Capital. “As Eng Cheong embarks on a new adventure, I would like to thank him for his lasting contributions to Surbana Jurong and wish him the very best.”

/TISG