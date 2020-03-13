Josephine Teo says MOM’s immediate priority is to prevent large-scale job losses amid Covid-19 pandemic

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The Minister of Manpower has announced that the outlook on the labour market for 2020 has “become very uncertain” because of the Covid-19 outbreak and that the prevention of large-scale job losses continues to be the immediate priority.

On Thursday (Mar 12), Ms Josephine Tan took to Facebook to share some details on employment and the labour market amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Ms Tan began by announcing the release of the Labour Market Report for 2019 and that “despite headwinds, performed better than expected as retrenchment and unemployment stayed low.”

However, that was 2019, said Ms Teo. “For 2020, the outlook has become very uncertain,” she said. “It would be unrealistic to expect employment growth to keep pace with the last few years.”

Ms Teo confirmed that the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) “immediate priority is to prevent large-scale job losses.” Although the decision was not a shift away from the need to promote job and wage growth in the long term, Ms Teo noted that in the next few months, “the focus must be to keep as many people as possible in jobs.”

The key to achieving such a goal would be to help employers, explained Ms Teo who added that besides providing wage support through the Budget 2020’s Stabilisation and Support package, MOM would be giving training support.

Workforce Singapore (WSG) has enhanced its support for redeployment programmes under the Budget’s Adapt and Grow initiative for sectors most affected by Covid-19, said the minister. “In fact, majority of the training and salary costs are borne by the Government,” she added.

“I know employers have a lot to deal with, but please consider using these programmes to train your workers to prepare for recovery,” urged Ms Teo. She used ST Logistics as an example of an enterprise that responded positively and has started sending its employees for training.

Ms Teo mentioned that “these efforts are a win-win for both employers and employees.” Despite the pandemic, the best we can do is to try to help both workers and businesses to emerge stronger, said Ms Teo.

For more information on the Adapt and Grow initiative such as new career opportunities or career guidance, visit the WSG website here.

