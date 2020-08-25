Joseph Gordon-Levitt seeks cool photos of Singapore for special project

- Advertisement -

Noted Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has put out an open call for cool photos of Singapore, for a special project on his media collaboration platform ‘hitRECord’.

Gordon-Levitt, who has starred in several successful films like Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Looper, The Walk and Snowden, set up ‘hitRECord’ in 2004 as a creative outlet. The company, which aims to link creatives, has produced short films, books, and DVDs.

The actor is now seeking photographs of Singapore for a ‘hitRECord’ project. He wrote on Facebook, last Friday (21 Aug): “Hi, Singapore! Looking for cool photos taken anywhere in Singapore for a project on my site hitRECord. If you’ve got a photo in your camera roll that captures the beauty of Singapore, add it to the project here: https://hitrecord.app.link/singapore“

Over 2,000 people reacted to his Facebook and the submissions began pouring in. Netizens shared photos of the Singapore skyline and popular tourist attractions. Some even shared more personal photos of themselves, their friends and families.

This is not the first time Gordon-Levitt has talked about Singapore in his social media platforms, in connection with ‘hitRECord’. Earlier, he sought submissions for a story based on a photo taken in Singapore:

Any writers around? Got a prompt for you.Can you tell the story of this scene in only one sentence?Post your story here: https://hitrecord.app.link/uhbS28BnA8 Posted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Saturday, 1 August 2020