Jolovan Wham starts 1-week prison sentence for criticising judiciary

Singapore — Activist Jolovan Wham began on Tuesday (March 31) to serve a one-week jail sentence for criticising the judiciary. He said he had chosen to go to jail rather than pay a $5,000 fine.

On April 29, 2019, almost a year to the day that Wham put up a Facebook post saying that Singapore’s courts were not as independent as Malaysia’s when it came to cases that had political implications, he was fined S$5,000 for contempt of court.

Just before he went to jail, Wham took to his Facebook and Twitter pages, posting photos of a send-off dinner on Monday and breakfast on Tuesday, and thanking those who had stood by and supported him.

I had a send off dinner last night and a breakfast this morning. Thanks to all for your support! I will surrender myself… Posted by Jolovan Wham on Monday, 30 March 2020

Wham, in a long message to fellow activists, said: “Those of us who can risk it, should. Those who can’t, should show their support, because solidarity is the first step to change.”

Here are some of the messages in the comments section of Wham’s post.

In a separate case, Wham was convicted of organising a public assembly without a permit and refusing to sign a police statement in 2016. He appealed against it last year but the appeal was dismissed by the High Court. /TISG

