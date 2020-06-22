Joey G reveals Patricia Knudsen’s alleged abuse

- Advertisement -

The fights are starting up again with Joey G in one corner and his former lover Patricia Knudsen in the other.

TV personality Joey G is not holding anything back as he reveals what he thinks of the Malaysian influencer. Recently Patricia posted an Instagram post on what she considered to be the definition of real men. Although she did not name any names, netizens think that it was directed at Joey G. Yesterday (Jun 18) a source told Hype.my that even though Joey initially won the case in High Court, the court of appeal judges have sided Patricia and granted her full custody of their daughter Sophia Sue-Lin.

Since Sophia is under the age of 7 (she is 3 years and 8 months old), the custody was granted because of her age and that she should remain with her mother. Joey argued that his former girlfriend won the custody due to Sophia’s young age. Joey claimed that the person whom Patricia was thanking was helping him to build a defamation case against her before jumping ship. The former Channel [V] VJ also revealed a previous private conversation that Patricia made him delete so her boyfriend “would never find out”.

“Guess what? I emailed the chats to myself before I deleted them and sent you the screenshots to show they were deleted. Lol. You even lied to him!” Joey wrote. The messages were dated back to June 14, 2018. Joey G uploaded photos of the physical abuse he allegedly suffered during his fight with Patricia. “I am a victim of abuse from woman. The difference is I actually went through it and feel embarrassed to talk about it. For all of you who support her thinking she was a victim, I’d love to know what you have to say now?” he asked.

“Your lies have woken the activist in me. Men suffer abuse from women (too) but it’s taboo for us to say so because we are considered strong(er)? From this day forward, I will not stay silent,” Joey vowed. After Joey posted the physical scratch marks on Instagram, Patricia then said that Joey inflicted those marks on himself to make her look bad. Joey responded that his exposé had just begun and there are more things he will reveal.

As of writing, Joey G’s Instagram account has been made private. /TISG