Joanne Peh stays in China with her children amidst Wuhan outbreak, urges everyone to stay strong

Guangzhou, China – Amidst growing concerns for the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic, Joanne Peh has decided to stay in China with her children for personal matters.

On January 28, Tuesday, the Singaporean actress took to Instagram to share some first-hand experience of life in China during the Wuhan outbreak.

The actress began by describing this year’s Chinese Lunar New Year to be “unlike any other year.” Due to the widespread fear caused by the virus, people are choosing to stay indoors instead of celebrating the holiday, said Joanne.

She added that protective measures such as face masks and antibacterial sprays are sold out. Restaurants could be seen “peddling raw ingredients outside their premise because no one is patronizing,” the actress commented.

To lift everyone’s spirits, the 36-year-old A Tale of 2 Cities star shared that the weather in Guangzhou was “beautiful, sunny and pretty cold.”

“Even though our hearts are burdened by the uncertain nature of what’s happening, my husband and I squeezed out time to take a walk, just the two of us.”

The actress continued her post by saying that she and her children will remain in Guangzhou for personal matters while her husband will return to Singapore.

“To all who are separated from your loved ones, it isn’t a great feeling but stay strong, be safe and keep the light shining in your heart,” wrote Joanne.

An Instagram user asked the actress why she wasn’t sending her kids back to Singapore, where it’s safe while Joanne finished her business matters. She replied that the unfinished affairs involved her children and they didn’t make it in time before the CNY break.

The actress also revealed through an AsiaOne report, that she has been “stitching up” adult face masks to fit her kids and expressed her gratitude toward a fan from Shanghai for sending the items.

To further protect her family and herself, Joanne has established a “calm and predictable” routine which involves staying warm and hydrated, limiting exposure, and wearing masks outside to prevent virus contamination. The mother of two is teaching her children the importance of handwashing and limiting any hand contact on their face, nose and mouth.

Meanwhile, many on Instagram sent their best wishes to the actress and her family. /TISG