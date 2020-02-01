JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun produce song to cheer up those affected by Wuhan virus

- Advertisement -

Singaporean singers JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun have produced a song, titled I’ll Stay With You, to lift the spirits of those affected by the Wuhan virus.

Sun wrote the lyrics while Lin arranged the music and sang the song.

The lyrics reassure the victims of the Wuhan virus, give them comfort, and urge them not to worry and not to feel lonely.

The song also mentions people who have helped out during the virus outbreak and notes that there are those who are grateful for their work.

I’ll Stay With You ends with a reassuring note for the people in Hubei province: “With love, no city is locked down.”

On Jan 28, Lin and Sun uploaded the song on their Weibo accounts, tagging Chinese state media People’s Daily in their captions.

This is not the first such song for Lin. In 2008, he wrote Love And Hope to console those who had lost family members and friends during an earthquake in Sichuan.

The magnitude 8.0 earthquake killed 87,000 people and made five million homeless.

Sun wrote in a social media post that Lin had approached her to write a song to pay tribute to the people working against the Wuhan virus. She thanked these people again and noted that it had been hard for them.

Sun also donated money to help people in Wuhan, the city that is ground zero for the virus outbreak. She did this in response to a call by Chinese singer Han Hong. She signed off the donation as “Han Hong’s old friend, Mdm Sun”. /TISG