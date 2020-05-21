Jennifer Lopez looks stylish in athleisure outfit while out biking

- Advertisement -

Singer Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went biking near their home while sporting complementary face masks at the start of the week. Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing a stylish red and white athleisure outfit from Baja East.

Lopez spoke about how she maximises the time spent at home as many are still in lockdown due to the COVID-19 situation. It was a good day out for Lopez and Rodriguez so they went out for a bike ride. In an Instagram post, Rodriguez asked if anyone wanted to join them for a bike ride and he added a blue heart emoticon with the hashtag #mondaymotivation.

Lopez looked trendy in the photo sporting a two-piece athleisure set from Baja East comprising of a white cropped crew neck top and raw-hem shorts with crimson stripes down the sides. While the majority of us are feeling down at home hoping the lockdown lets up and life goes back to normal, Lopez has found a way to be optimistic.

Speaking to ELLE, the Hustlers star told the magazine that there is so much to do. Lopez said that in this crisis, we are fortunate enough to be well and if we are well, to be grateful. Being well and home is a real reset button for us, Lopez said. She added that working from home for her consists of reading scripts, developing new projects, exercising and learning new dance routines. The star said that you can use that period to prepare and hopefully soon, we will bounce back. She also said that people should utilise the time to get ready to bounce back even better.

Lopez then said that nobody wanted this to happen but since it has its best to use time spent at home constructively.