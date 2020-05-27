Jennifer Aniston was a telemarketer before making it big as an actress

- Advertisement -

Friends actress Jennifer Aniston is one of the most popular actresses in the world. The award-winning actress may seem like she had everything going on for her from the start but that is far from the truth. Before she rose to stardom in her acting career, Aniston was a telemarketer. Speaking to InStyle in 2019, the Horrible Bosses star spoke about the jobs she had before making it big in Hollywood.

At that time she had moved away from home and had gone through six unsuccessful TV shows. She was also a waitress in New York for several years. Aniston was a telemarketer selling time-shares in the Poconos where she did not even make even a single sale as she was ‘terrible’ at it. The star often wondered why telemarketers had to call people during dinnertime. She also cut hair for a living when she was young.

She used to cut hair for 10 dollars a head at junior high. Aniston would also cut her father’s hair and he was an actor on a soap opera. It was only later on that her father revealed to her that he would ask the hairdresser on set to clean up his haircut after she was done. Aniston’s latest role is on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show which debuted in November last year and it features Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, and Mark Duplass.

Aniston stars as Alex Levy, a host for a make-believe news show called The Morning Show while Carell is her on-air partner Mitch Kessler. He gets dismissed for sexual allegations. Witherspoon plays Bradley Jackson who takes over Mitch’s spot. Aniston shared with InStyle that The Morning Show offers a behind-the-scenes view of news shows, the lives of the hosts, the fixation with celebrity culture and humanity in the midst of corruption.

She added that the show also focuses on the mistreatment of women by men in society especially in the workplace. Aniston continued that the show focuses on how we have normalised the behaviour and how we are all by-products of our environment with sexism in our messaging. The culture of silence slowly evolves and we get into it without recognising it. Aniston and Witherspoon pitched the show before the #MeToo movement. People might think that the show was created because of the #MeToo movement but the show was actually conceived before the movement.

Aniston feels however that the show is timely, more so after the sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose and Matt Lauer. The Morning Show is about abuse of power, women and sexism and the story was pitched in the summer while the #MeToo allegations happened in the autumn. It was a huge surprise to both Aniston and Witherspoon. With this show, Aniston hopes that there will be a real change in the workplace.