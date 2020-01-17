Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram filter bandwagon

- Advertisement -

American actress Jennifer Aniston has it all: looks, success, career. So there is no doubt that everything will go well for her in the year 2020. She does not require an automated future predictor to let her know how her year would be.

However, the 50-year-old actress joined the Instagram filter bandwagon which is very popular among netizens lately. The filter randomly chooses what your future holds for you.

The Murder Mystery star tried out the filter and in her Instagram video, it shows the actress looking excited to find out what will be her future. The filter stopped at the word ‘Free’ much to her surprise.

Born on February 11, 1969, as Jennifer Joanna Aniston, she is an American actress, film producer and entrepreneur.

Her father John Aniston and her mother Nancy Dow are actors. Aniston debuted as an actress at a young age with an uncredited role in the 1987 film Mac and Me.

Aniston’s major film role was in the 1993 horror-comedy Leprechaun. Aniston is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood since her career bloomed in the early 1990s.

The Horrible Bosses actress hit stardom after playing Rachel Green on TV sitcom Friends that ran for ten seasons. For her role, she won a Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Her role as Rachel Green was very popular and it was described as one of the greatest female characters in American TV history.

The media have included Aniston as one of the world’s most beautiful women. Aniston’s net worth is estimated to be $USD200 million. She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Aniston co-founded Echo Films, a production company established in 2008.

She was married to Brad Pitt for five years. Aniston was also married to Justin Theroux in 2015 but has since been separated.