Jenner sisters ignore a non-essential travel ban to go on holiday

Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner are on a vacation with their friends in Utah. In all of the photos the sisters uploaded, nobody seemed to be social distancing or wearing face masks. Although things are returning back to normal since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak with some hair salons and restaurants opening up for business again, it does not mean the danger is over. People still have to observe social distancing, face masks should be worn and non-essential travel should not be a thing.

Unfortunately, the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family does not seem to believe that these safety rules apply to them as they still go on holiday. Reality stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner are staying at the five-star Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point in Utah for a week.

It is two whole states over and four-plus hour flight (or eight-hour drive) from their residence in California. The worst part is that Kendall and Kylie are spending the vacation there with a large group of friends and they are all hiking and swimming in the same pools together without masks and they are not practising social distancing.

The California state government clearly says that meetings that bring together people from multiple households into a shared space “pose an especially high danger of transmission and spread of COVID-19.” However, Kendall and Kylie do not seem to be observing the warnings.

A few months ago, Kendall was on a seven-hour road trip to Sedona, Arizona with Devin Booker, a basketball player. According to a TMZ source, it was “for some much-needed air.” Last month, Kylie went to a club in Los Angeles to celebrate her best friend’s Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday, and no one wore masks then either.

The coronavirus pandemic is real and it has affected many lives across the globe. No matter what race, age, social status you are, anyone can contract the virus. Somehow, celebrities like Kylie and Kendall do not seem afraid of getting infected. /TISG