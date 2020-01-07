Jason Momoa blasts ‘coward thief’ for trying to scam his fans

- Advertisement -

Game of Thrones and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is the latest celebrity to have his identity used in an attempt to scam fans and he is upset.

On Monday, the actor added to his posts on Instagram Stories to blast the anonymous scammer and warn his fans not to believe everything they read.

Momoa shared screenshots of how the scammer had reached out to a fan posing as the actor, before pretending to be people who worked with the actor.

The impersonator had asked the fan how he was doing and how everything was going with him and his family.

- Advertisement -

Momoa wrote on Instagram alongside the scammer’s message and said that it was not from him but from some “coward thief”. Momoa ended the message with a warning that he hoped to find the scammer.

The scammer also sent a message from another account, to corroborate the first message. He pretended to be Patrick Whitesell, an executive at William Morris Endeavor (WME).

The scammer wrote that he had been asked to send an email to confirm that it was really his client Jason Momoa who had contacted the receiver. He added that he hoped it cleared the matter up and signed off as Patrick Whitesell of WME.

Momoa said that this email was “bull, lies”.

The scammer did not stop there. A third email was sent to the unnamed fan, this time pretending to be from Momoa’s assistant. The scammer claimed that Momoa wanted to cast the fan in his next movie.

It had the name Jean Victoria, the executive assistant for Momoa. It added that the star was very interested in having the fan join him in a movie project and asked if the fan could get back to the team ASAP with a contact number.

The scammer added that Momoa was filming at that time and would be happy to call the fan back personally. The message was then signed off as having been sent by “Jean Victoria for Jason Momoa”.

Momoa slammed this third attempt and said that he wanted fans to know that he would never email them. He added that they should trust no one.

It is not known whether the actor will take legal action against the imposter.