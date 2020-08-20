Janil Puthucheary and Sim Ann reappointed as Party Whip and Deputy Party Whip respectively

- Advertisement -

Singapore – On Aug 19, The People’s Action Party announced the reappointment of Dr Janil Puthucheary and Ms Sim Ann as Party Whip and Deputy Party Whip respectively.

As stated on the Parliament of Singapore website, “The Party Whip ensures good communication within the party and contributes to the smooth running of the party’s parliamentary machinery. The Whip lists the speaking MPs for each item of business and estimates the time required so that a sitting can be completed within schedule.

Often regarded as the disciplinarian in his respective party, the Whip ensures that there are sufficient party members in the Chamber to support the party’s position and that MPs vote according to the party’s line. Occasionally, he may “lift the whip” and allow MPs to vote according to their conscience.”

Dr Janil served as the Party Whip since June 6 2019, taking over from Minister Chan Chun Sing. In addition to this role as Party Whip, he is also Senior Minister of State for Health and Communications and Information, and an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

Ms Sim is Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, and an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC. -/TISG