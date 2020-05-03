Jang Hanna talks about leaving YG Entertainment and making solo debut

- Advertisement -

Hannah Jang (Jang Hanna) of K-Pop Star 3 fame shared about getting ready for her solo debut in an interview with TVReport! Her self-written song RUNNAWAY was launched 1 May 2020 at 12pm KST.

According to her, the song is an R&B and hip hop song with a tropical vibe. It was produced by The Proof. It is about getting away from mundane, daily life with the person you love.

Hannah Jang added that the song is what you listen to when you drive and she hopes the song makes people who think they are living a boring life feel better. She said she has been featuring in tracks for a long time so she is excited and nervous to launch her own song as her first single. Her debut has been prepared with a lot of care and it feels new to her. She has put her heart and soul in it so she hopes people will love it too.

- Advertisement -

The star said that she is surrounded by great people while working on her debut and that it was difficult and worrying to prepare for her debut after leaving YG Entertainment. Fortunately, people have been helping her out and her music turned out well thanks to them. When she was in SBS’s K-Pop Star 3, Hannah Jang made it to the top 8 contestants. She was featured in songs like Jinusean’s “Tell Me One More Time,” 2LSON’s “Mona Lisa,” and Leellamarz’s “Trip.”

Hannah Jang was born 9 January 1996 and her nicknames include Soul Diva and Pastor’s Daughter. Her hometown is Yangpyeong-gun, Gyeonggi, South Korea and she studied at Deokso High School and Seoul Institute Of The Arts. Her religion is Christianity. Hannah Jang joined YG on 13 April 2014.

Netizens were reportedly condemning YG’s management style after Hannah Jang announced her own solo debut. YG scouted the star after she appeared on K-Pop Star 3 but she was unable to debut with the label and was only able to make her debut after six years from her first TV appearance. This caused netizens to criticise the label’s inability to manage their trainees and artists. /TISG