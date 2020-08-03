Jamus Lim shares house visit experiences, from resident concerns to stories that ‘bring color to life’

- Advertisement -

Singapore – MP-elect for Sengkang GRC, Jamus Lim, took to Facebook to share his house visit experiences which included hearing the concerns of residents and stories that “bring color to life.”

On Friday (July 31), Mr Lim began a post with, “While house visits are undoubtedly an important way for MPs to gather information that helps us propose better policy, not every aspect of the MPs job is concerned with national issues.” He mentioned during their house visit the previous night, residents had the opportunity to share concerns “that arise as they go about the ordinary business of life.” Mr Lim, being an associate professor at the Essec Business School, added that the definition, incidentally, is sometimes used to describe the study of economics.

“Two elderly ladies felt that the lighting in the common corridor in front their flat was insufficiently bright, which compromised safety,” said Mr Lim. Meanwhile, several flats had water leakage issues, which inevitably affects other units in the block, he noted.

Their latest house visit was the last of the batch, completing 301A Anchorvale. They also visited several units in the 310s cluster. Mr Lim ended his post by sharing a different side to their house visits. “Sometimes, residents share not so much concerns but stories that bring color to life, like Mr De Silva, who showed us some Wing Chung moves acquired from more than twenty years of practice of the art.” Attached with his post was a photo of Mr De Silva showing the team a thing or two about Wing Chung.

Members from the online community commended the Workers’ Party’s (WP) efforts in walking the ground and listening to the residents’ concerns. Others admitted they were envious of the constituencies under the WP as they have never seen their respective MP. “It’s more important that we have our MPs going around visiting residents on a regular basis to understand the real issues that we are facing,” commented Facebook user Linda De Silva.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Wenny Widjaja requested for Mr Lim to publish their house visit schedule because she didn’t want to miss out. Another netizen agreed and suggested posting their programme as well as past visits on the notice boards at lift lobbies to further increase transparency and accountability.

