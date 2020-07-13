Jamus Lim posts fan art and gifts, thanks all those who supported WP campaign

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The Workers’ Party’s “Famous Jamus” took to Facebook to show his appreciation of all the people who supported its election campaign this year and to share a photo of some fan art and gifts.

On Saturday (July 11), Professor Jamus Lim, now well-known as part of the WP team that won in Sengkang Group Representation Constituency in the biggest upset in the General Election, began with his now-famous line: “It warms the cockles of our hearts.”

Prof Lim said he was excited at beginning to work for the people of Sengkang and all Singaporeans.

“We hope that we’ve inspired all of you to believe that the dream of an alternative future is only as far away as the courage to seize the opportunities that come your way, only as difficult as the passion you bring to pursue what you believe to be right, and only as difficult as your willingness to put your nose to the grind and make it happen,” said Prof Lim.

He noted it was through the joint effort of everyone who believed it was possible that made their campaign into a reality and that, “together, our team will work on a brighter future for Sengkang and for Singapore”.

Prof Lim included a few knick-knacks in a photo such as fan art of himself, a sourdough country loaf, some herbal candy, notes and an identification card he used during the campaign period.

With more than 1,700 likes and 150 comments, his post garnered much support and congratulations from the online community. Facebook user Dorothy Clarabel Toh added a cartoon image of Prof Lim doing the finger heart which he did live during their victory speech. The photo included his trademark line.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Marie Fernandez mentioned what a fine young man and role model to all young men Prof Jamus was and advised him “to keep himself grounded, always to be humble and never to forget his core roots”.

