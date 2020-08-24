Jamus Lim: Elderly residents needs are simple and can easily be provided by a wealthy society

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Sengkang GRC MP-elect Jamus Lim took to social media to highlight some of the simple needs of the elderly residents, noting the country’s “wealthy society” was well-positioned to provide for them as a gift for the sacrifices they have made.

On Friday (August 21), Mr Lim mentioned in a Facebook post that Singapore’s demographics was steadily trending older. In Anchorvale alone, there are two blocks that house a disproportionately greater number of elderly residents, he noted. “These blocks are special to us, as they are homes to the pioneers and strivers who paved the way for Singapore’s independence, and the life that we enjoy today,” said Mr Lim.

He shared that during their house visits, he learned of the needs of elderly residents in one of the blocks. Things like unobstructed footpaths for building exits, overhead bridges that were easier to climb or more benches at void decks for resting were some of the concerns Mr Lim highlighted.

“These may seem mundane, but they are important to these elderly folk,” he commented. “Moreover, they strike us as simple needs that we – as a wealthy society – are well-positioned to provide, as a gift for the sacrifices that these generations have already made.”

Mr Lim confirmed that they from the Workers’ Party (WP) take such feedback seriously and would work hard “to try to make such modest requests a reality.”

Many from the online community commended Mr Lim’s and the party’s efforts in listening to the needs and concerns of residents. They have not stopped providing updates to their house visits and on-the-ground initiatives. “We love the transparency,” said Facebook user Ang Myot Thank who appreciates the updates since the WP had been voted into power.

Facebook user Koh Anthony considers himself very fortunate to have moved to Sengkang. “I was in one of the blocks. Mr Jamus was very caring and took (sic) seriously about the problem I am facing,” he commented.

“Residents are growing in confidence (with) your ability as an elected MP,” said Facebook user Derick Teo. “Leading by example; keep it up and speak up for us, the ordinary citizens.”

