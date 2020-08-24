Jamie Yeo shares daughter’s note about her eating durians

- Advertisement -

Singapore — It looks like celebrity Jamie Yeo is the only one in her household who likes durians.

Yeo, 43, posted on Instagram on Thursday (Aug 20) a note from her 10-year-old daughter Alysia to her father, asking him to be careful as her mother was eating durians in the kitchen.

Alysia had slipped the handwritten note under the door for her father.

“Hi Daddy,

- Advertisement -

When you come out hold your nose. Ma Ma is eating durian.”

Love, Aly xxx

P.S I love you.”

Yeo’s husband, Rupert, replied on the note itself, saying that durian smells like a boy’s toilet. Yeo then joked that durian lovers should unite and commiserate over such situations.

In 2017, Yeo married for the third time to British expat Rupert. 8 Days reported that the DJ had swiped right on Rupert after only two weeks on Tinder. She has two children, Alysia, and Luke, 3, who is fathered by Rupert.

Yeo often shares glimpses of her family life on her Instagram. She has 102,000 followers on the social media platform.

In 2001, Yeo dated DJ Glenn Ong and they got married in 2004. They separated in 2009. A year later, Yeo married Thorsten Nolte, a British expat and they had Alysia. In 2015, they divorced and Yeo gained sole custody of Alysia in 2016. Yeo, who was five months pregnant, announced that she was getting married to Rupert. Luke was born in 2017. /TISG