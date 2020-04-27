Jail term instead of probation for NUS student and convicted molester Terence Siow

- Advertisement -

A National University of Singapore (NUS) undergraduate who was originally sentenced to probation for molesting a woman, partly because of his academic record and potential, was sentenced to two weeks’ jail earlier today (Apr 27).

On Monday (April 27), Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon ruled that Terence Siow Kai Yuan should not have gotten probation and 150 hours of community service for molesting a woman on an MRT train.

After District Judge Jasvender Kaur rejected the prosecution’s call for a custodial sentence last year and instead handed down the decision for supervised probation for him, it was announced by Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam on September 27, Friday, that the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) officers disagreed with the decision and planned on filing an appeal.

Mr Shanmugam made his views public on his Facebook page, wherein he said that he was surprised with the decision giving Terence Siow Kai Wan probation as well.

Chief Justice Menon also noted that District Judge Jasvender Kaur, in her sentencing, was not adopting an approach that was unprincipled.

“Nor was it especially remarkable,” he added.

He noted that “She was certainly not suggesting that undergraduates were a privileged class immune from the usual consequences visited upon those who break the law. Unfortunately, that is how some have interpreted her decision”.

Siow will now have to serve two weeks’ jail. Delivering his findings via video conference, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said that Siow did not display an extremely strong propensity for reform such that rehabilitation displaced deterrence as the main sentencing factor.

Because of Siow’s case and the public backlash it drew, an online petition was also set up on Change.org titled ‘Say NO to Favorable Sentences for ‘Educated’ Sex Offenders’. As of Monday morning, the petition had drawn 99,678 signatures.

For each count of molestation, Siow could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given a combination of these punishments. /TISG