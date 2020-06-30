Featured News It's finally confirmed -- Lee Hsien Yang is not contesting this GE

It’s finally confirmed — Lee Hsien Yang is not contesting this GE

He was seen in coffee shop with the PSP team members for Tanjong Pagar GRC but did not enter the nomination centre

Photo: YouTube screengrab

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Featured NewsHome NewsSingapore Politics
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Following much speculation since he joined the Progress Singapore Party on June 24, it has finally been confirmed that Mr Lee Hsien Yang, brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, will not be contesting the General Election this year.

Mr Lee was not with the PSP team for Tanjong Pagar GRC that filed its nomination papers at the Bendemeer Primary School nomination centre after 11 am on Tuesday (June 30). Nominations closed at 12 pm.

The PSP team for Tanjong Pagar comprises Mr Michael Chua, who runs a private firm in the environmental sector; lawyer Wendy Low, technologist Harish Pillay, senior trainer Abas Kasmani and new face Terence Soon, a Singapore Airlines pilot.

Mr Lee was seen with the team earlier in the morning in a coffee shop near the Bendemeer Primary School nomination centre, which covers Bishan-Toa Payoh, Jalan Besar and Tanjong Pagar GRCs and Radin Mas SMC.

- Advertisement -

Mr Lee, who was with PSP members Abas Kasmani, Harish Pillay and Terence Soon, said: “I’m here with my friends.” /TISG

- Advertisement -
72,000FansLike
1,000FollowersFollow
4,000FollowersFollow
1,000SubscribersSubscribe
© The Independent News (Singapore)