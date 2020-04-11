It’s confirmed — Korean actor So ties the knot with ex-announcer

- Advertisement -

Korean actor So Ji Sub is officially off the market — He got married to announcer Jo Eun Jung on Tuesday (April 7), according to the soompi.com website.

So, 42, conveyed the much-anticipated news in a letter to his fans. He shared that he had got married officially and that he was now the head of a household.

So anticipated people would be surprised by the news but said that getting married was one of the most important decisions and that that was why it took some time to make. He hoped that everyone continued to support and encourage him. So acknowledged that he was announcing his marriage at a difficult time (Covid-19 pandemic).

He said that he would always be thankful and would try to be a better actor.

So ended the letter hoping everyone stayed healthy.

The actor’s agency also released a statement about the marriage. It was reported that the actor had announced the relationship back in 2019. So and Jo, 26, had wanted to have an intimate wedding ceremony inviting only family members to share the special moment and that was why they had a quiet wedding.

The couple donated 50 million won (S$58,000) to the Good Neighbors international charity as well as provided tablets and smart devices for underprivileged children.

The agency thanked all those who loved and supported the couple. In consideration of So’s non-celebrity spouse, the public was asked for their understanding of the couple not being able to share details of the marriage.

The public was also asked to bless the couple while they journey on a new life together.

Soo also promised to continue being a better actor.

Jo started her career as a reporter for gaming programmes on OGN. She was also a reporter for SBS’s E-news Exclusive, on which she interviewed her future husband in 2018.

So’s newlywed home is a villa in the upscale Hannam The Hill area. He purchased it in June 2019 for 6.1 billion won (S$7.1 million) in cash. Rumours at that time speculated that he had bought it because he wanted to propose to his girlfriend.

Reports indicated that So went home hunting with Jo and the real estate agents thought they wanted to use it as a newlywed home. So’s agency denied the claims saying that he did not intend to use it as a newlywed home as it was still too early for marriage.

The 3,200 sq ft villa is located in an area where many celebrities live. They include members of K-pop sensation BTS. /TISG