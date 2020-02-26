It’s back: 2016 post on elderly security guard who worked two 12-hour shifts

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 2016 online account of an elderly security guard who worked two 12-hour shifts consecutively is again making its rounds on the Internet.

The post is again being shared by netizens concerned about the plight of the elderly. It shows the elderly man, who looked to be in his seventies, queuing to buy food.

In the initial post, the netizen said: “He couldn’t even stand up straight. He was wearing a “Security” pass, working as a security guard.

“As I was paying for my meal, I saw him ordering just plain rice, one egg and one vegetable (portion). I asked him if he was going home. He told me he was going to work, 2nd shift … 12 hours.”

Since the netizen was ahead of the elderly man, he asked the stallholder to pack some food. It cost about S$6.

The netizen wrote that when the elderly man heard that his mixed rice cost S$6, he said: “Huh? So expensive?” It appeared that he had chosen the plain rice, egg and vegetable so that the meal would not cost more than S$2.

The initial post:

