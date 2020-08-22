‘It took nearly a month, but better late than never,’ says Chee Soon Juan on Bukit Batok developments

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Chee Soon Juan took to social media to highlight a Bukit Batok improvement, noting “it took nearly a month, but better late than never.”

Despite losing to Mr Murali Pillai for the second time at the same constituency during the 2020 General Elections, Dr Chee continues with his efforts showing Bukit Batok residents that they deserve a full-time Member of Parliament (MP).

In a Facebook post on Thursday (August 20), Dr Chee shared some good news regarding safety concerns he had previously addressed. “A few weeks ago, I posted this photo (top) to alert the Jurong Clementi Town Council in charge of running the estate at Bukit Batok about the residents’ concerns over the danger of motorists’ views being blocked by tarpaulin covering construction fencing,” said Dr Chee. He had suggested using wire meshing instead to allow drivers to see when passing the area.

“Today, I learnt that the warning was finally heeded and the tarpaulin was replaced by wire mesh (see bottom photo),” he said. “It took nearly a month to rectify the problem but better late than never,” Dr Chee added.

- Advertisement -

Members from the online community commended his efforts, saying it didn’t matter if Dr Chee wasn’t elected as an MP as he was still making a difference. “That’s why we need more alternative voices to make PAP (People’s Action Party) wake up and work harder, double hard perhaps,” commented Facebook user Larry Koh.

Others wondered why it took almost a month to rectify the situation, especially one that put the public’s safety at risk. Facebook user Samm Tan noted the Land Transport Authority or Town Council needed Dr Chee to do their work when the task only required “simple logical” sense to get done right.

This was not the first time Dr Chee had highlighted safety concerns while walking the grounds of Bukit Batok. At the beginning of this month he posted a lamp post with exposed wires at Blk 230 tied with just warning tape. There was also a playground nearby which made the situation more dangerous. “This needs to get fixed immediately,” wrote Dr Chee. A member of the public found the missing cover in the area and proceeded to cover the lamp post before using the warning tape as a temporary fix.

A few weeks ago, I posted this photo (top) to alert the Jurong-Clementi Town Council in charge of running the estate at… Posted by Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全 on Thursday, 20 August 2020

Read related: