Is the circuit breaker failing? Stricter measures needed

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to Facebook to question the effectiveness of the recently imposed “circuit breaker” measures after witnessing diners gathering at a hawker centre.

On Tuesday (April 7), Quincy Yong shared a post on social media with a caption beginning with, “Circuit breaker failed.” He included photos taken from the People’s Park Hawker Centre at New Market Road.

Regardless of the Government’s advise to stay home and to go out only for essential activities, the netizen noted that people allegedly gathered at the hawker centre, played chess, chilled, socialised, dined in and did everything except stay indoors.

“They told me that they eat salt more than me then asked to go away and not to bother them,” Mr Yong added.

- Advertisement -

Members from the online community were quick to advise Mr Yong to report the situation to the Ministry of Health or other authorities to limit the spread and infection of Covid-19.

“I hope you were wearing (a) mask (while) talking to them,” commented another concerned citizen. “It’s hard to convince such stubborn ox. Need to call neighbourhood police to scare them.”

Many agreed that law enforcers are required to implement the new restrictions effectively.

Adrian Jay Lim shared a video of another hawker centre with police roaming around and informed everyone about the proposed law passed in Parliament on the same day which prohibits social gatherings of any size in public and private areas.

Circuit breaker failed…#covidiots gathering, playing chess, chill, chit chat, dining in and do everything except staying… Posted by Quincy Yong on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

In another post shared by Wati Sham taken from All Singapore Stuff, photos of Jurong West market showed crowds going about their normal schedules. “People don’t go office but they still go all other places,” wrote Mr Sham. “What ‘circuit breaker?’ It is not gonna work as most people are still not taking this seriously enough.”

<Reader's Contribution by Jimmy>Alamak, what Circuit Breaker? So many people still going about their normal lives this morning at Jurong West market Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Monday, April 6, 2020

Jocelyn Chua CP suggested implementing a time limit for shoppers at wet markets “or else aunties and uncles will continue to go for their ‘morning walk around’ to meet friends.” She added that no restrictions mean they can go out anytime for as long as they please.

Others commented that most of the individuals flocking to the markets are elderly parents who wish to prepare healthy meals for their children currently at home. Rainabelle Ho urged those children to “try their best” in advising their parents to limit movement or help them with grocery shopping such as ordering online.

On a positive note, the circuit breaker just started, and it would take time to fine-tune the situation, noted Ina Ruzaman.

Read related: