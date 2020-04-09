Is Selena Gomez’s new track Boyfriend about Justin Bieber?

- Advertisement -

Pop singer Selena Gomez is releasing a new track called Boyfriend and some people are already speculating it is about her breaking up with singer Justin Bieber two years ago.

However, anyone thinking that she is looking for a boyfriend will have to think again. The 27-year-old is not looking for one, especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report on thenews.com.pk on Tuesday (April 7).

Gomez had earlier shared on Instagram that the new single was made before the outbreak of Covid-19 and hoped that everyone was focusing on “safety, unity and recovery”.

She did say that Boyfriend is about falling down and getting back up again in love. And that an individual does not need another to be happy.

The track Boyfriend will be launched on Thursday (April 9) as part of her Rare Deluxe Album. The proceeds from the album, which will also feature She and Souvenir, are reported to be for the Plus1 Covid-19 Relief Fund.

Gomez uploaded the cover art for the album, showing a head shot of herself with a Rare tattoo on her neck.

Gomez added that people can pre-save it and learn more about how to contribute to the Plus1 Covid-19 Relief Fund on her Instagram bio, according to a report on dailymail.co.uk on Tuesday (April 7). The fund aids music industry workers affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. It also helps those whose health, safety and well-being are at risk due to the pandemic.

Gomez shared last week that part of her proceeds from her latest Dance Again merchandise will be contributed to the fund.

The standard edition of Rare was launched in January, debuting on the Billboard 200 album charts. Her single Lose You To Love Me debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in October last year.

Earlier this year, Gomez said that she has not been seeing anyone since breaking up with Bieber two years ago. He is now 26.

She shared with WSJ Magazine that she needs time by herself and she enjoys going to her room at the end of the day with just her dog. She also denied a rumour that she was dating One Direction’s Niall Horan. /TISG