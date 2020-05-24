Is Reese Witherspoon or Jennifer Aniston a bigger hit in ‘The Morning Show’?

- Advertisement -

American starlets Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are two of the most popular actresses in the world. They have been in the showbusiness for years and now more recently appearing on Apple TV drama The Morning Show. Aniston’s Alex Levy character and Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson character do not get along in the show and fans are wondering how are they doing off-camera. Fans are also curious about their age and which actress has a higher net worth.

Aniston was born on 11 February 1969 while Witherspoon was born 22 March 1976. The Friends star was born in Sherman Oaks, California to actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow. As for Witherspoon, she was born in New Orleans to parents Betty and John Draper Witherspoon but was raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Aniston played small roles at the beginning but she rose to stardom in 1994 playing Rachel Green in hit sitcom Friends. She stayed on the show for the duration of 10 years.

Witherspoon acted in Big Little Lies and she also starred in Man on the Moon and Fear. Her first TV show was as a guest star in Friends. Witherspoon acted as Rachel Green’s younger sister, Jill Green in 2000. Sharing with Harper’s Bazaar, Witherspoon said she met Aniston on the set of Friends and that the actress was sweet to her even though she was nervous. Aniston told Witherspoon not to worry. The younger actress was amazed at Aniston’s ability in front of a live audience without being nervous.

- Advertisement -

It was speculated that the two actresses started feuding when the Cruel Intention actress stopped acting on the TV show. Despite the gossip, both Aniston and Witherspoon denied it and showed that they have a good relationship. According to Witherspoon, Aniston is so effortlessly affable, bubbly and sunny. It was reported that Aniston and her Friends co-stars earn USD$1million each per episode in the later seasons. Aniston continued to earn big bucks playing in movies like Bruce Almighty, The Break-Up, Marley & Me, and Horrible Bosses among others.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Aniston’s role in The Morning Show earns her USD$1.1million per episode too. Aniston’s net worth is approximately USD$300million. With a career spanning two decades, featuring movies like Legally Blonde and Walk the Line which garnered her an Academy Award, Witherspoon’s net worth is about USD$200million. She is also the producer for The Morning Show and the HBO hit Big Little Lies. /TISG