Is it urine? Mystery of liquid on lift floor, in hand sanitiser bottle

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A photo of a lift has been posted on social media that shows a green tea bottle and an orange liquid on the floor and a similar orange liquid in the hand sanitiser bottle.

It was shared on Thursday (May 21) by Mr Vincent Loo on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page. “I don’t know what to say in this case,” he began. “Whoever did this, I hope karma comes knocking on your door.”

Mr Loo believes someone poured green tea into the hand sanitiser bottle.

All the lift buttons were also active.

- Advertisement -

It happened in a multi-storey car park lift which does not have a CCTV camera, noted Mr Loo. He felt that this would make it impossible to catch the culprit. He hoped, however, that a camera would be installed soon to deter such behaviour.

The response to the post was one of disappointment. Many initially thought the orange liquid was urine.

Mr Loo added that the culprit was “making people’s lives extra hard in this harsh period”.

Some people were not surprised and mentioned that such incidents were common. One mentioned experiencing something worse.

One person suggested that an extra button be installed in lifts so that users can call cleaning services in such cases.

I don't know what to say in this case…whoever did this..i hope karma come knocking on ur doorside note: I think its… Posted by Vincent Loo on Thursday, May 21, 2020

/TISG

Read related: