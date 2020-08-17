Is it true that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up?

- Advertisement -

There is a rumour going around that celebrity couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have split. Some media outlets have reported the supposed break up. However, fans of the couple are not convinced.

In the past, we relied on detectives and informants to find out the truth. In 2020, you don’t need spies in trenchcoats as we have fans to do the work.

According to In Touch Shawn and Camila are taking a break. An insider shared that the duo “are both working on new albums” and “need a little space to grow individually.”

It is reported that the couple has been quarantining together at Camila’s home in Miami instead of going back to Shawn’s LA home with him, they decided it would be best to “take time apart.”

“Despite their busy careers, they’ve spent much of the past year together. They were in love and were best friends — they still are,” the insider continued. “The past year was a whirlwind for them and they supported each other so much. Nothing really went bad between them, they just realized they need some time apart.”

Fans of the couple may go into a frenzy over this news. Their relationship played out like a romance novel with two good-looking singers with good hair collaborating on a sexy song and shooting a steamy video and they cannot help but fall in love. Since the couple were first seriously romantically linked together, despite being made fun of for their aversion to not touching each other, the couple united their kingdoms of combined 100 million Instagram followers to form the Shawmila Empire.

Fans of the duo wrote on social media that despite the rumours that the couple has broken up, Camila’s latest Instagram proves otherwise. Camila was seen playing the guitar while wearing a sweater than fans believe belongs to Mendes. According to the fans, Camila has been posting from LA which does not match up with the information from the alleged ‘insider’, and that some fans claim to have seen the pair walking together a mere three weeks ago. /TISG