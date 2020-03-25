Is ESM Goh planning to contest against Dr Tan Cheng Bock?

- Advertisement -

With speculation rife as to when the upcoming General Elections (GE) will be called, Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong posted about his dream team for West Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Mar 22), ESM Goh shared a photo of Dr Tan See Leng, Mr Fahmi, Ms Tin Pei Ling and Mr Lim Biow Chuan and wrote, “My dream team for West Coast GRC or anywhere”.

Last week (Mar 18), an old friend of ESM’s, Dr Tan Cheng Bock announced that the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has set its sights on seven SMCs and eight GRCs at the next election, with party chief Tan Cheng Bock himself set to lead a team in West Coast GRC.

ESM Goh has served in Marine Parade since the 1976 elections, for 44 years in total. His remark about having a team to contest in West Coast GRC is rather pointed as Dr Tan served as Member of Parliament in Ayer Rajah for 26 years, during his time as a People’s Action Party (PAP) MP.

The four electtoral wards of West Coast GRC are Ayer Rajah, West Coast, Boon Lay, and Telok Blangah.

ESM Goh in his Facebook post also introduced Dr Tan See Leng and Mr Fahmi for the first time, with Dr Tan being the former managing director and chief executive officer of IHH Healthcare.

This is not the first time ESM has made comments about Dr Tan and the PSP. Following the Progress Singapore Party (PSP)’s first walkabout (Sep 29, 2019), Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong said the party helmed by Dr Tan Cheng Bock was “eyeing Marine Parade”.

Members and volunteers of the PSP visited 29 constituencies across Singapore and received a warm welcome showing progress made by the party on the ground since its inception.

In a social media post, ESM Goh wrote, “PSP eyeing Marine Parade. and shared images of PSP members and volunteers during the walkabout.

Dr Tan Cheng Bock and ESM Goh were classmates back in Raffles Institution, knowing each other for over 60 years.

Dr Tan is one of the three visitors, apart from the immediate family, allowed to visit the former PM when he underwent surgery for prostate cancer five years ago. /TISG