“Instant karma” for man who pours bucket of water on older person

Singapore — Two men argue in a coffee shop, the younger one pours a bucket of water on the other, then attempts to hit him but slips on falls on the wet floor. Instant karma, say those who saw the video online.

While it is unclear when or at which coffee shop the incident took place, the video had garnered 21,000 views in about five hours on social media on Friday (Feb 28).

In the video, a man in a grey T-shirt can be seen saying something angrily to an older person. He then takes the bucket of water that he is carrying and pours it over the elderly man’s head.

The person filming the incident comments: “The guy too much ah.” The older person does not retaliate. The assailant then tries to punch him but slips and falls. This prompts the man filming the incident to exclaim: “Ah, ah, bagus, ah. Ha!” “Bagus” means “good” in Malay. “Why he go and beat up that …?”

The video ends with the man picking himself up, leaning against a pillar and looking in the direction the older man had gone. Probably in embarrassment.

The online response was critical of his behaviour.

/TISG