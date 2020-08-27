Indranee Rajah gets unusual request: “You may like to introduce the people in your photos”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — After People’s Action Party MP Indranee Rajah posted photos of herself with parliamentary colleagues wearing masks on the occasion of the official opening of the 14th Parliament on Monday (Aug 24), she has received an unusual request from one of those commenting on the photos: To include names, most likely because not everyone is able to tell who is who.

Ms Rajah’s caption, which was short but sweet, read: “At Parliament House for the official opening of the 14th Parliament last night. Looking forward to this new term of Parliament!”

At Parliament House for the official opening of the 14th Parliament last night. Looking forward to this new term of Parliament! Posted by Indranee Rajah on Monday, 24 August 2020

Those commenting on the post wished Ms Rajah, who is an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, and her colleagues well. Many complimented her on her sari.

- Advertisement -

However, the use of face masks as part of safe distancing measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 made it challenging to identify the people in the photos. Some were, fortunately, slightly easier to identify. There are at least three Senior Ministers of State, a Minister of State, MPs and Nominated MPs.

Therefore, the request from Facebook user Jen Lim C H: “You may like to introduce the people in yr photos.”

/TISG