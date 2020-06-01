Individuals say the process of receiving NTUC Care Fund for Covid-19 “way too long”

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Members from the online community shared their concerns on the process of receiving their NTUC Care Fund (Covid-19) saying that waiting for eight to 10 weeks for feedback was “too long” and could even result in an unsuccessful application.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government has offered multiple stimuli and financial schemes to help individuals ride the crisis. One example is the National Trades Union Congress’ (NTUC) Care Fund which is a one-off cash relief of up to S$300 to eligible union members as extra assistance for daily necessities.

According to the NTUC website, those eligible to receive the fund are individuals who have suffered an income drop of at least 30 per cent of monthly salary due to Covid-19; those self-employed whose income has been adversely affected due to Covid-19 related job or event cancellations; or retrenched persons with retrenchment benefits not exceeding S$6,500.

The application period began on March 25, 2020, and will last until September 30.

However, a post by Facebook page All Singapore Stuff on Saturday (May 30) illustrated that the process of receiving the funds could be a long one. An applicant had to wait for an update for eight to 10 weeks.

“We understand this some (sic) time away, but rest assured we’re are (sic) doing our best to ensure you receive your cash-relief as soon as possible,” noted the email allegedly from the NTUC Care Fund (Covid-19) Program.

“Siao! 8-10 weeks?? Maybe elections also over by then, dunno if can even get the $$,” read the caption on the post. “If people got $$ to wait, what for they apply for funds?”

Netizens expressed their concerns, saying that the waiting period could also be a dead-end. “They never said you’ll get your funds even after 8-10 weeks,” said SG Maverick. Another citizen shared her “wonderful” news which was an SMS update stating that her Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme (SIRS) application had failed.

A few questioned the “many obstacles” for those who genuinely need as much assistance as possible. “Many taxis and private drivers have to appeal while I heard some property agents already got theirs,” noted CM Koh concerning relief funds applications.

When they fine you and you fail to pay within a given period, they charge you. When you demand money from them, you need to wait for months, said Easten Ng talking about the system.

Even the issue of withdrawing one’s Central Provident Fund (CPF) got mentioned among the comments as it is also something that requires a long wait.

Danny Mario wondered why the Government didn’t already have a database with all the necessary information and statistics of everyone’s financial status to make the whole process more streamlined and get the aid quickly into the hands of those who need it.

