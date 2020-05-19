Individual complaining about quality of free face masks by Govt gets slammed by netizens

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public went on social media to complain about the quality of the free face masks from the Government and received much backlash from netizens in the process.

On Sunday (May 17), Garfield Cho shared concerns via Facebook page Complaint Singapore. Cho mentioned how there was “no standard at all” with the Government-provided face masks and compared a brown kids-sized mask with a black one for adults, saying that the former was bigger. “Free stuff is like that cannot ‘expect for too much’” said the individual.

The free face masks and their quality has been a frequent topic in various social media platforms, with many noting its “inferior quality.” However, the complaint backfired, and Cho ended up getting scolded by the online community.

“Stop acting like a spoiled child,” said Amanda Law, who added that the Government was doing the best it can to battle the pandemic. Others suggested that the individual should be grateful for the free protective measure instead of complaining. Otherwise, “buy or make your own mask,” they added.

“You expect LV or Gucci masks, ah?” asked Ken Pua. “Some countries want masks also don’t have.”

Perhaps this is what Cho wanted:

Jason Lim noted that having a mask, even a flimsy one, was better than having nothing at all. “Especially now when masks are expensive, and people’s pay are affected with job losses,” he added. Johan Jaafar wondered how the mask turned brown in the first place, asking, “U (sic) machine wash issit? Supposed to be hand wash fyi.”

The same issue first arose during the mask distribution at designated Community Clubs and Residents’ Committees. Concerned citizens quickly went to social media to point out the quality of the face masks.

Meanwhile, a few netizens pinpointed that Singaporeans taking time and effort to complain was a good indication that everyone was doing well amid the crisis.

It’s currently the sixth week of the circuit breaker period in Singapore, where the public is mandated to stay indoors unless to do essential activities. “As long as we all keep complaining, means we are all still well and safe at home,” said Kat Chiang.

The government “free mask” No Standard at all!!Brown colour kid size mask even BIGGER than black colour adult maskFree stuff is like that cannot “expect for too much”! Posted by Garfield Cho on Sunday, May 17, 2020

