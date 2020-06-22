Featured News "I wanted to faint", "Siao liao" (crazy) -- Long queues after easing...

“I wanted to faint”, “Siao liao” (crazy) — Long queues after easing of circuit breaker

The crowds and the strain on social distancing have led to worries about a second wave of Covid-19 cases

Photo: Taken from various social media sources

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Featured News
Singapore – There were long queues in many places in Singapore on Friday (June 19) and Saturday following the start of Phase 2 of the relaxation of circuit breaker measures. Among the places allowed to reopen were F&B and retail outlets.

Many people appeared to be catching up on their shopping and on their favourite foods and drinks. There were long lines outside Daiso, Ikea and bubble tea outlets.

The crowds and the strain on social distancing have led to worries about a second wave of Covid-19 cases.

This photo and the following video are of the queues at Daiso.

According to a mothership.sg report, there were queues at Ikea Tampines, various Popular bookstores, banks and retail outlets. Orchard Road, which felt like a ghost town during the circuit breaker, was bustling with shoppers on Friday.

Those who saw the crowds described the rush as “silly”, “worrying” and “a terrible sight”.

Photo: FB screengrab

Photo: FB screengrab

Photo: FB screengrab

One person said the crowds behaved like people in a desert do when they see water for the first time.

Photo: FB screengrab

Photo: FB screengrab

Photo: FB screengrab

Priorities were put into focus among the comments, with one person asking if shopping was more important than one’s life.

Photo: FB screengrab

Many noted how such behaviour could lead to history repeating itself with much worse consequences.

Photo: FB screengrab

Photo: FB screengrab

Photo: FB screengrab

Photo: FB screengrab

Someone suggested to control access to shopping centres based on the same last digit of IC number system used in four popular wet markets. Others are waiting for the situation to stabilise before taking any risks.

Photo: FB screengrab

Photo: FB screengrab

Read related:

Want to dine in restaurant but still afraid? Here’s how to stay safe in Phase 2

