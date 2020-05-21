“I can see your eyebag(s), Sir!” Netizen to Chan Chun Sing

- Advertisement -

In response to a recent Facebook post by Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, a netizen commented on Mr Chan’s eyes, saying, “I can see your eyebag(s), Sir!”

Mr Chan on Wednesday (May 20) took to Facebook to share his recent experience as a participant in the World Economic Forum’s Regional Action Group Meeting. The online conference brought together international leaders in both business and government, serving as a forum for discussion on what can be done to properly address the changes brought about in the global supply chain due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

I participated in the WEF’s Regional Action Group Meeting where I had a good discussion with business and government… Posted by Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Seeking to “flatten the unemployment and business closure curves,” Mr Chan stressed the need to diversify sources and to increase interdependence among nations as “the global pandemic requires a global response.”

“We have to do this through preserving capacities, capabilities and connectivity. We need to build greater resilience into our economies and the global supply chains,” he said.

As for steps Singapore has taken to do so, Mr Chan said that the nation has maintained the openness of its supply lines as well as fortified its connections with other countries. “As a hub, we are committed to keeping our air and sea ports open, and maintaining our connectivity with the world,” he wrote.

In response to his post, a handful of netizens expressed their support for Mr Chan and left thank-you messages in the comments section of his post. While some expressed solidarity with his efforts, others voiced out their appreciation for his “tirelessly working hard” for Singapore, as one put it.

