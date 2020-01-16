Hyun Bin taking legal action against rumours involving Son Ye Jin

- Advertisement -

While the hottest K-drama screening on-air is undoubtedly Crash Landing on You, the leading co-stars could be taking legal action against marriage and breakup rumour mongers.

Reports say lead actor Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin (his co-star) denied rumours they were dating with the intention to get married.

Despite all the swirling rumours, the two actors are filming the TV series without disruptions.

But on January 14, 2020, Hyun Bin’s label Vast Entertainment released a statement saying they will take legal action on his behalf against rumour mongers.

According to Vast Entertainment, the company is collecting evidence on various false and malicious rumours to protect the interests of the actors.

Fans are asked to send in any malicious rumours that they come across about the actors to the label.

Crash Landing On You premiered on December 14 last year. It is a romantic drama in which Yoon Se-Ri, a South Korean heiress of a conglomerate falls in love with Ri Jung-Hyuk, a North Korean army officer.

They met when Se-ri went on a paragliding adventure that turned into an accident, causing her to land in North Korea.

Both of them fell in love when Jung-hyuk protects and hides her from the authorities.

Hyun Bin was born as Kim Tae-pyung on September 25, 1982. He is a South Korean actor know for his roles in the TV dramas My Name is Kim Sam-soon, Worlds Within, Secret Garden, Memories of Alhambra and movies such as Confidential Assignment and The Swindlers.

He volunteered to serve 21 months of compulsory military service in the Marine Corps on March 7, 2011.

It was considered as the toughest service branch. On December 6, 2012, he was discharged from service and was given a citation for being an exemplary soldier.

Son Ye-jin (her real name Son Eon-jin) was born on January 11, 1982. She started out her career in romance-themed films and TV series such as The Classic, Summer Scent, A Moment to Remember and April Snow.

She received accolades for her versatility in diverse genres such as Alone in Love, My Wife Got Married, The Pirates and The Truth Beneath and The Last Princess.

Son Ye-jin appeared in Secret Tears in 2000 and then played roles in TV dramas such as Delicious Proposal, Sun-hee and Jin-hee, and Great Ambition.