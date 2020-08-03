Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo rumoured to be dating

- Advertisement -

South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo are rumoured to be dating thanks to a blurry photo.

A blurry Instagram post of what looked to be Hyun Bin and Hye Kyo out for a walk caused netizens to speculate that they are dating. The former lovers are thought to have rekindled their romance after the low-res photo was circulated online. An Instagram fan account of the ‘Binkyo’ pairing was able to screenshot a blurry photo of two people going out for a walk with the caption “Nothing..”

It was claimed that it was uploaded to Instagram Stories by Hyun Bin’s stylist before being deleted minutes later. What caused netizens to think it was the two was because of the similar height difference of Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin who are said to be 24cm apart based on what the press is claiming. A Weibo user said that a friend of theirs who live in South Korea saw the duo out on dates and dog walks in Gyeonggi Province’s Yangpyeong County which was where it was rumoured they bought a house together.

“Hyun Bin [and] Song Hye Kyo” became a trending topic on Weibo as netizens talked about the former couple who dated for two years after acting together in 2008’s Worlds Within. Some netizens said that the man in the photo is not Hyun Bin as he is currently filming a new movie Bargaining in Jordan. Others noted that the photo was uploaded on June 28, two weeks before the actor left South Korea.

While some fans ship Hye Kyo and Hyu Bin, there is a group of fans who prefer Hyun Bin to be paired with his Crash Landing On You co-star Son Ye Jin. Distraught comments include “Unacceptable. I like Son Ye Jin more” and “Hyun Bin, don’t! You and Son Ye Jin are the perfect match!”.

On July 31, representatives for Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin announced that the news of the couple dating was “false” and that the media was making things up. Like most Korean stars, Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin are very secretive when it comes to their personal lives. Hye Kyo, 38, once dated Lee Byung Hun whom she was co-star with in 2003 drama All In, and of course, there was her short-lived marriage to Descendants Of The Sun co-star Song Joong Ki. As for Hyun Bin, 37, he dated Kang So Ra for a year from December 2016. /TISG