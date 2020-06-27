Hyun Bin and Lee Min Ho are apparently neighbours

- Advertisement -

Lee Min Ho and Hyun Bin are undeniably two of the most popular South Korean actors right now. This year has been good for both these stars as well with their TV shows.

Hyun Bin won many hearts with his role in Crash Landing On You while Lee Min Ho gained popularity for his role in The King: Eternal Monarch. Hyun Bin was also one of the frontrunners for the 56th Baeksang Arts Award too. Both actors had their TV series aired this year but there is also another thing that connects both Hyun Bin and Lee Min Ho.

Today Online reported that both Min Ho and Hyun Bin live in the same high-rise residence in Seoul, making them neighbours. Fans would be elated if they bump into both Min Ho and Hyun Bin in the lift together!

Min Ho owns a place in Mark Hills, an upscale development situated in Heukseok-dong neighbourhood in Seoul. TMI News, a Korean news variety show recently gave fans a glimpse of the development where Hyun Bin lives.

This led to the realisation that Hyun Bin and Min Ho share the same residential address. It has been reported that the 21-storeyed building gives a breathtaking view of Seoul’s skyline, visible from the apartment’s master bedroom, living room and kitchen. Each floor houses just two apartments, making the property exclusive. The residence also houses actor Jang Dong Gun and his wife, actress Ko So Young, F(x)’s Krystal, and her sister Jessica Jung.

Lee Min Ho was born June 22, 1987, and he is a South Korean actor, singer and model. He has a large following globally including Asian and western countries. Lee Min Ho is known in the US, France, Australia, Canada, Spain and Italy. He gained popularity after acting as Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers in 2009. The role won him a Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Kim Tae-pyung was born September 25, 1982, and he is known by his stage name Hyun Bin. He is a South Korean actor who gained recognition for his role in 2005 romantic comedy My Name is Kim Sam-soon. Following that, he appeared in leading roles in other successful dramas including Secret Garden, Memories of the Alhambra and Crash Landing on You. /TISG