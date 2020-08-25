Huang Xiaoming’s awkward dance moves trends on Weibo

- Advertisement -

Hunan TV held a star-studded 818 Global Car Night Gala concert on August 18 featuring a huge number of A-listers including Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming. A number of cast members from the hottest reality show gracing Chinese airwaves currently, Sisters Who Make Waves made an appearance too. Chinese celebrities Fei, Jia, Yisa Yu, Baby Zhang, Sheng Mengcheng and Dany Lee from Sisters Who Make Waves prepared two performances with Xiaoming being featured in their second song-and-dance number.

Even though the performances went on without a hitch, the online reception was less favourable. The cameras filmed the girls, who were dressed in short shorts and skirts from a lower angle which angered the fans of the Sisters Who Make Waves contestants. Some of the fans went on Weibo to compare the camera angles the show had used during a male group’s performance and pointing out that the male group’s performance was fully shot from a ‘normal’ angle.

Fans also noted that Jia was not even shown on-screen during their performance which angered Jia’s fans. The fans accused the broadcaster of trying to erase Jia’s name from a promotional post they had made a few days ago, to cover up their broadcast mistake. Despite everything, the warmest reception was reserved for Xiaoming. His name appeared on Weibo’s trending search function soon after the performance.

Many netizens were amused by the Chinese actor’s awkward dance moves and they pointed out that the 42-year-old was off-beat. In no time, the video of the dance performance was uploaded online, with the hashtag “Huang Xiaoming’s Dancing Is Hilarious” attached to it.

“Help, Huang Xiaoming’s dance is hilarious on all levels,” one wrote, while another netizen commented: “I laughed so much — his dancing is comparable to my dad who once got drunk and started dancing and singing by himself at home”.

