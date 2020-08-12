How using Kendall Jenner’s name can apparently get you a table at fully booked restaurants

- Advertisement -

It is easier to get into exclusive restaurants when you are a celebrity. There is also a number of exclusive restaurants that some celebrities love to go to. These places are often fully booked so it is hard to make a booking. Nevertheless, there are some TikTok users who have found out a few tips and tricks that reality star Kendall Jenner uses to bypass these restrictions. By simply using Kendall Jenner’s name, some fans were able to get a reservation at fully booked restaurants.

A TikTok user named @nnsummerfield posted a viral video on TikTok back in May. “That time we got a reservation at one of LA’s most exclusive restaurants on a Saturday night by pretending to be Kendall Jenner,” the caption said. A girl is seen in the video talking to someone presumably from the restaurant. She said, “Hi I’d like to make a reservation for 7:30 for two.”

The restaurant’s hostess replied, saying that the restaurant was booked for the entire evening but when the girl said that it was for Kendall Jenner, the hostess paused before asking how many people. Netizens commented that they were impressed but they also wondered whether the restaurant had to cancel anyone else’s reservation in order to make room for “Kendall Jenner.”

@nnsummerfield’s video was circulated on TikTok as well as other social media sites. In late July another user tried the same trick but was stopped by a hurdle. It was reported that TikTok user @lmalikk contacted Japanese restaurant Nobu asking for a ‘table for 2.’ The restaurant hostess then said that the only available table is for ‘either 6 or 6:30’, the user then decided to use Kendall Jenner’s name.

- Advertisement -

“OK, um, it’s for Kendall Jenner,” she said. The hostess quickly responded, “OK, can I get the password, please?” User @lmalikk captioned the video with, “Too many ppl tried this trend that Kendall Jenner put a password Nobu,” but it seems that Nobu already had the password for a while now. In the comment section of @nnsummerfield’s video, she told someone back in May, “When we called Nobu, they asked for a keyword. But Catch [another restaurant] didn’t.”

It is not a surprise that restaurants like to accommodate celebrities and high-profile patrons but it is said that not everyone is keen to wait on Jenner. In mid-July, TikTok user @juliacarolann posted two videos rating celebrities she encountered as a waitress in New York City. In one video, she gave Jenner 4 out of 10.

“She used to come in all the time and was pretty cold toward staff,” @juliacarolann said. “She also usually has someone speak for her and doesn’t speak directly toward staff.”

However, the TikTok user also wanted to “give her the benefit of the doubt” and chalk that behaviour up to Jenner being shy.