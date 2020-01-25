How Khloe Kardashian deal with trolls and online bullies

- Advertisement -

Being famous often means having to put up with internet trolls and bullies, this is something a celebrity like Khloe Kardashian can relate to.

The reality star has faced criticism about how she lives. Shamed for being a mother and criticised for promoting diet culture, Khloe is constantly on the receiving end of online trolls.

Despite being a popular celebrity, Khloe has had to face the harsh reality of being in the spotlight. Together with her family, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has faced negativity since the premiere in 2007.