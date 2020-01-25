How Khloe Kardashian deal with trolls and online bullies

Being famous often means having to put up with internet trolls and bullies, this is something a celebrity like Khloe Kardashian can relate to.
The reality star has faced criticism about how she lives. Shamed for being a mother and criticised for promoting diet culture, Khloe is constantly on the receiving end of online trolls.
Despite being a popular celebrity, Khloe has had to face the harsh reality of being in the spotlight. Together with her family, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has faced negativity since the premiere in 2007.
The famous family understands what is it like to deal with ugly situations and negative backlash every day.
The Kardashian has been the centre of negativity since the first day of KUWTK.
Her weight has been the subject of criticism since the show aired. She said that it caused her to feel uncomfortable in her own skin.
Sharing with People in 2015, she said she thought she was in good shape but not enough for Hollywood’s eyes.
She did not realise she was the fat sister.
Khloe is used to being compared to her siblings but not in a harsh way. She then decided to play the role of the fat, funny sister. However, she was not actually fat but she let society make her believe that she was.