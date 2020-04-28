Hong Kong Tourism Board: post-pandemic tourism landscape will be ‘reshaped’ based on new travel preferences

- Advertisement -

HONG KONG—On Friday (Apr 24), the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) met via web conference to discuss the recovery plan for the city’s tourism industry, after COVID-19. According to HKTB Chairman Dr Y K Pang, the post-pandemic tourism landscape will have to be “reshaped”, based on a “shift in preference and behaviour among travellers”.

Thanks to the ongoing pandemic, travel as we know it has changed forever. While none of us currently have tourism on the mind—we’re more interested in when we can leave our houses and socialise properly with family and friends—the world will eventually begin to open up again. But what will travel look like then?

The web conference was was attended by 1,500 representatives from travel companies, destinations, hotels, airlines, the retail and dining industries, as well as professionals from the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) and the cruise industry.

During the meeting, the HKTB unveiled and discussed the framework of the “recovery plan” for the industry, which will be launched after the outbreak, or when it is deemed safe to reopen tourism.

The board shared the sentiment that the travel landscape will look and feel incredibly different after the COVID-19 outbreak, which has ground global travel to a halt, thanks to border closures, travel restrictions and the sheer fear of catching the virus while in transit.

In the call, Dr Pang spoke of the tourism sector in the “post-pandemic world”, noting that travellers’ priorities will change:

“The tourism landscape will be reshaped. In the post-pandemic world, we will see a shift in preference and behaviour among travellers,” said Dr Pang.

After COVID-19, travellers will think differently, placing top priority on “public health conditions of destinations, and the hygiene standards of transport, hotels and other tourism facilities”, according to the chairman.

In terms of how long people will be willing to travel, Dr Pang believes that post-pandemic, travellers will shun long trips and lengthy layovers, opting instead for short-haul breaks and shorter itineraries. A post-outbreak travel trend to watch out for will be wellness-themed trips, said HKTB’s chairman.

“It is in fact an ideal time for us to review and rethink Hong Kong’s position in the global tourism market and elevate service standard,” said Dr Pang, adding, “Together with the travel trade, the HKTB is going to map out the long-term development strategy for our tourism industry.”

During the conference, representatives from HKTB’s many global offices provided some insights into the latest tourism developments in different market regions, including Southeast Asia:

Post-pandemic, domestic travel will be preferred, with people being wary of longer travel.

When countries reopen for tourism, competition to attract visitors will undoubtedly be fierce.

Young and middle-aged people in Japan, Korea and Taiwan will be the most eager to travel, with a penchant for “green tourism” and the outdoors.

Visitors from mainland China will become more cost-conscious and choose less expensive holidays that are healthful and in nature.

The business meeting market is slowing down as people have chosen to meet online instead.

Long-haul markets will take time to recover and outbound travel may resume in the last quarter of this year at the earliest.

Ethnic Asian visitors will likely be the first to visit Hong Kong after the pandemic.

Consumer sentiment is comparatively more positive in Canada, France and Germany and outbound travel is expected to recover at a faster rate in these markets.

HKTB Executive Director Dane Cheng spoke of the HKTB’s three-phase plan to rejuvenate the tourism industry: Resilience, Recovery and Relaunch. The timing of the plan will depend on how the COVID-19 pandemic plays out.

During the Resilience phase, the HKTB is preparing a recovery plan for Hong Kong’s tourism industry.

During the Recovery phase, the HKTB will encourage locals to visit local neighbourhoods and enjoy community cultures in order “to send a positive message to visitors and restore their confidence in the city”.

The Relaunch phase involves launching a new tourism brand campaign “to rebuild Hong Kong’s tourism image”.

