Ho Ching shares story of a Covid-19 patient who recovered because “every life matters”

Singapore – Ho Ching took to Facebook to share an account of a patient who recovered from Covid-19 and sent virtual high-fives to the healthcare frontliners for working non-stop taking care of the patient.

“Every life matters!” Mdm Ho began her Facebook post on Thursday (April 23). She shared the story of a patient who tested positive for the virus and collapsed. The patient required CPR and needed to be connected to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine for oxygen.

Surgeons, trainees, ICU doctors, critical care nurses, allied health and many others worked round the clock, in full personal protective equipment, and took care of the patient, said Mdm Ho. “The ECMO was removed upon stabilization.

Recovery was good, and the patient was discharged yesterday,” Mdm Ho added.

“High fives (in gloves) all round,” said Mdm Ho as the team congratulated each other because every life matters.

“High fives in gloves all round indeed!” said Mdm Ho in response to the celebration. “We too send you all high fives over the airwaves!”

The post garnered over 1,500 likes, with many sending their best wishes and appreciation to all frontline workers.

Or course, virtual high fives were also sent.

As of April 23, Singapore has a total 11,178 confirmed cases, 12 reported deaths and 924 recovered cases.

