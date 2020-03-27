Ho Ching says no need to queue to get free sanitiser, “hop over to another mall” instead

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The Bring Your Own Bottle (BYOBclean) initiative has begun providing free hand sanitisers to Singapore households, and Mdm Ho Ching has a message for everyone to ensure that a safe collection process is followed.

From March 23 until March 29, every Singapore household is entitled to claim 500ml worth of zero-alcohol hand sanitisers for free at participating malls and any community club (CC) in the country.

The participating CapitaLand malls are Bedok Mall, Bugis Junction, Bugis +, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Clarke Quay, Funan, IMM, JCube, Junction 8, Lot One Shoppers Mall, Plaza Singapura, Raffles City Singapore, SingPost Centre, Tampines Mall, Star Vista and Westgate.

To ensure that proper safety measures are imposed, households would be provided with pamphlets containing their collection date and are required to present it upon claiming the free hand sanitiser. Other measures being implemented at collection centres include health declaration, temperature checks and safe distancing.

The initiative was spearheaded by Temasek Foundation and is a part of their “radical and comprehensive battle plan to enable the community to overcome Covid-19,” said the foundation’s chairman, Mr Richard Magnus.

On Thursday (March 26), CEO of Temasek Holdings, Mdm Ho, took to Facebook to remind everyone that there is little need to queue while collecting their free hand sanitisers. “If there is a queue longer than 10-20, just hop over to another mall, or go to the nearest CC,” Mdm Ho advised.

She added that all the malls are easily accessible by the MRT, and the collection process would take less than a minute. “Doesn’t make sense to join a long queue for a 45-second collection when there are over 100 locations with zero queues, right?”

According to those who’ve gotten their hand sanitisers, the whole process was organised and well thought out, “with no detail left to chance.”

Another netizen who was allergic to regular sanitisers was grateful that the water-based, zero-alcohol solution suited her sensitive skin.

More information on the initiative here.

